Two Suspects Charged with Attempted Murder of Officer After Police Involved Shooting and 30 Minute Pursuit

The Prince George’s County Police Department’s Major Crimes Division charged two suspects with the attempted murder of a police officer following an officer-involved shooting in the unincorporated section of Upper Marlboro on Sunday. The suspects are 51-year-old Dennis Burkett of Brandywine and 50-year-old Robert Burkett Jr. of Temple Hills.

On January 21, 2024, at approximately 1:50 a.m., two Division V – Clinton Station patrol officers stopped to investigate a possible burglary in progress at a closed gas station in the 7600 block of Crain Highway.

A burgundy van was backed into the front door of the business. A van had been used in a burglary in that area approximately an hour earlier. The officers activated their emergency lights and exited their cruisers.

Seconds later, two suspects ran from the store and into the van. One of the officers attempted to remove the driver, Dennis Burkett, from the driver’s seat and gave verbal commands to stop.

Dennis Burkett placed the van into drive and began to flee with the officer unable to disengage from the driver’s door area. The second patrol officer discharged his duty weapon one time, striking Dennis Burkett.



Instead of stopping, Burkett continued to flee from the parking lot, sped across the four-lanes of Crain Highway and onto South Osborne Road all while dragging the officer. The officer fell from the van on South Osborne Road.

A pursuit of the fleeing van was authorized which lasted more than 30 minutes. The pursuit ended when the van became disabled at Branch Avenue and Bonita Street in Temple Hills. The suspects were both taken into custody.

Dennis Burkett was transported from that scene for treatment. He was released from the hospital later in the day. The injured officer was also transported for treatment of minor injuries and has since been released.

A subsequent search of the gas station revealed a pry bar and other burglary tools left by the suspects.

The store’s ATM had been found to be tampered with. Detectives are looking into whether these two suspects are linked to other burglaries in the county. At this time, their methodologies match more than a dozen cases.

After the arrest, Robert Burkett admitted to the burglary at the gas station, fleeing from police and stealing the van from a Clinton church late Saturday night.

Both suspects are charged with multiple offenses to include second-degree attempted murder, assault, breaking and entering, auto theft and additional charges. They are in the custody of the Department of Corrections on a no-bond status.

The Internal Affairs Division is investigating the actions of the officer who discharged his duty weapon.

As is standard procedure, he is now on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation. That officer joined the agency in 2022 and is assigned to the Bureau of Patrol.

Anyone with information on this case or these suspects who would like to speak to detective may call 301-516-2512.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Solvers online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com, the “P3 Tips” mobile app (search “P3 Tips” in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app onto your mobile device), or call 1-866-411-TIPS (8477). You can remain anonymous. Please refer to case number 24-0004101.

