Maryland Lottery – This Week in Winners!

The top Maryland Lottery wins in Maryland in the past week were a $100,000 hit on a scratch-off sold in Denton, and a $50,000 score on a Baltimore scratch-off. Racetrax produced four substantial winners in Catonsville, Oxon Hill and Waldorf (two).

In all, 24 Maryland Lottery players won prizes of $10,000 or more in the week ending Jan. 21, and players collected prizes totaling nearly $24.4 million in that span.

Winners of prizes larger than $25,000 must redeem their tickets at the Maryland Lottery Claims Center in Baltimore, which is open by appointment only. Prizes of up to $5,000 can be claimed at any of more than 400 Expanded Cashing Authority Program (XCAP) locations.

All Maryland Lottery retailers are authorized to redeem tickets up to and including $600. More information is available on the How To Claim page of mdlottery.com.



Here is the weekly roundup of big winners:

Scratch-off prizes claimed Jan. 15-21:

$100,000 Prize

$50,000 Prize

$50,000 Cash, 7-Eleven #34301, 1615 Thames Street, Baltimore

$10,000 Prizes

Winning tickets sold for drawings Jan. 15-21:

FAST PLAY

$20,000 Big Win ticket sold Jan. 17 at Food Lion #2547, 191 St. Patrick’s Drive, Waldorf (claimed)

PICK 5

Two $25,000 tickets worth a total of $50,000 sold Jan. 21 at Old Branch Citgo, 5715 Old Branch Avenue, Temple Hills (both unclaimed as of Jan. 22)

$25,000 ticket sold Jan. 20 at Clinton Crossing Exxon, 8915 Woodyard Road, Clinton (unclaimed as of Jan. 22)

$25,000 ticket sold Jan. 15 at Safeway #1731, 80 West Darnes Beach Road, Prince Frederick (claimed)

RACETRAX

$21,500 ticket sold Jan. 15 at Phoenix Carroll Motor Fuel, 14243 Jarrettsville Pike, Phoenix (unclaimed as of Jan. 22)

$19,953 ticket sold Jan. 20 at MGM National Harbor Casino, 101 MGM National Avenue, Oxon Hill (claimed)

$16,824.40 ticket sold Jan. 21 at World Liquors, 3244 Crain Highway, Waldorf (unclaimed as of Jan. 22)

$14,256 ticket sold Jan. 16 at 40 West Shell, 700 North Rolling Road, Catonsville (claimed)

$14,196 ticket sold Jan. 18 at US Fuel, 2050 Crain Highway, Waldorf (claimed)

The Maryland Lottery encourages players to check their tickets by scanning them at any Lottery retailer or with the Lottery’s mobile apps. Draw game winners have 182 days from the date of a drawing to claim their prizes, and scratch-off winners have 182 days from the announced end-of-game date.

Last claim dates for scratch-off tickets are published in the scratch-off section of mdlottery.com.

