February 2024 Events at the Calvert County Marine Museum

It’s a lovely month to visit the museum! A new creature program, maritime winter course, fossilized poop celebration, and bird count will have your February calendar booked. Plus, you’re in for another treat, as THE BURNETT SISTERS BAND performs this month!

For more information about museum happenings, please visit: www.calvertmarinemuseum.com

Thursdays, Feb. 1 & 8 – Sea Squirts 10:15 a.m. & 11:15 a.m.: This month’s theme is Chesapeake 1, 2, 3. Children 18 months to 3 years, with an adult, are invited to discover the museum together through music, stories, and special activities. Join us for story time and a craft, available while supplies last. Sessions are 25 – 40 minutes. Sign up at the Admissions Desk when you arrive. Included with museum admission. For more information, visit: Sea Squirts | Calvert Marine Museum, MD – Official Website

Friday, Feb. 2 – First Fossil Friday! 1 – 4:30 p.m.: Fossil hunters, bring your fossil finds from the Calvert Cliffs or other local areas to be identified! This service is provided for free; however, admission fees apply for access to CMM exhibits. For more information, visit: Calendar • First Fossil Friday! (calvertmarinemuseum.com)



10:15 – 11:15 a.m.: Come to the museum for the Monthly Mystery Creature Feature. Every second Tuesday of the month, the CMM Education Team will feature an animal in the museum lobby that is not normally on display. Learn about a new animal and discover the wonderful variety of the creatures found in our local estuaries. Take-home educational coloring pages will be available! Check our social media feed for the big reveal on Monday to find out what Tuesday’s Creature Feature will be! Included with museum admission.

Thursdays, Feb. 15, 22 & 29 – Little Minnows 10:15 a.m. & 11:15 a.m.: This month’s theme is Chesapeake 1, 2, 3. For preschoolers ages 3 – 5, with an adult. This program focuses on one of the museum’s three themes. Join us for story time and craft, available while supplies last. Sessions are 25 – 40 minutes. Sign up at the Admissions Desk when you arrive. Included with museum admission. For more information, visit: Little Minnows | Calvert Marine Museum, MD – Official Website

Friday & Saturday, Feb. 16 & 17 – Great Backyard Bird Count 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.: Participate in a Citizen Science activity that provides data to the Cornell Lab of Ornithology and the National Audubon Society. Check out a pair of binoculars and a bird count tally sheet in the museum lobby to assist us with this program on your own or on a guided walk with museum educators. For adults and children in third grade or older who are interested in assisting with research. Children must be accompanied by an adult. Included with museum admission.

Monday, Feb. 19 – Universal Coprolite Day 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.: Join us for the third annual celebration of fossilized poop, otherwise known as coprolites. Stations featuring fossilized feces and the stories they tell will be dispersed through our galleries. The event will also feature coprolites in the making…modern feces, some with a twist and a new Scats and Tracks activity. Included with museum admission.

Monday, Feb. 19 – Dee of St. Mary’s Dockside Tour 1 – 4 p.m.: Step aboard the museum’s sailing skipjack for an up-close tour of her 56 ft. deck with crew members during the off-season. Learn how watermen dredge for oysters, hoist the sails, and navigate the waterways of the Chesapeake. Included with museum admission.

Tuesday, Feb. 20 – Coffee and Biscotti and 20% off for Members; Museum members are invited to visit the Museum Store for coffee and biscotti from 10 – 11 a.m. and will receive a FREE gift with a purchase of $50 or more! Gifts are limited to one per membership and are only available while supplies last or until 11 a.m., so plan to arrive early! Museum members enjoy a 20% discount in the Museum Store all day and on the 20th of every month. Purchases can be shipped via USPS, Priority Mail, or held at the store for curbside pickup. For more information, visit: Museum Store | Calvert Marine Museum, MD – Official Website

Friday, Feb. 23 – Maritime Performance Series: THE BURNETT SISTERS BAND 7 p.m.: The Burnett Sisters Band, based in Boone, North Carolina, consists of five members who create a unique blend of energetic music in the old-time, folk, classic country, and bluegrass traditions. Establishing themselves as a gospel family band, sisters’ Anissa, Sophia, and Anneli began singing and playing together at local venues and churches. With the addition of banjoist and Tennessee native Justin Alexander and Geary Allen from London, England, the band is recognized for its highly entertaining, engaging, and enthralling performances driven by haunting sibling harmony and precise musicianship.

Performance is in the museum’s Harms Gallery starting at 7 p.m.; doors open at 6 p.m. with beer and wine for sale. Tickets are $20 online, up to one day prior, at bit.ly/MaritimeConcerts and $25 the day of the concert, online and at the door.

Sunday, Feb. 25 – Fossil Club Meeting and Free Public Lecture 1:30 – 3:30 p.m.: The CMM Fossil Club meeting is at 1:30 p.m. in the Harms Gallery, followed by a free public lecture by Dr. Ralph Eshelman at 2:30 p.m. Dr. Eshelman will speak on Maryland Mammoths, Mastodons, and Gomphotheres.

Tuesdays, beginning Feb. 27 – Maritime Course: Make your own Sailor’s Ditty Bag 7 – 9 p.m. Craft your very own classic sailor’s ditty bag during this 8-hour course. A ditty bag is designed to hold the tools for repairing sails and canvas items on vessels. By the end of the course, you’ll have a finished basic ditty bag and possess the skills and materials to personalize it and make it uniquely yours. Classes will meet at CMM’s Patuxent Small Craft Center on Tuesdays, Feb. 27, and March 5, 12, & 19, 2024. Class is limited to six adults, ages 18 and older. Tuition Fee: $35. Tools and materials fee: $55. For more information, or to register, please visit: https://calvertmarinemuseum.doubleknot.com/event/make-your-own-sailors-ditty-bag/3031929

