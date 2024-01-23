Naval Special Warfare Releases Names of Navy SEAL Teammates Lost at Sea

U.S. Navy’s Military Sealift Command Release: On January 11, 2024, U.S. Navy SEALs operating from U.S. Navy’s Military Sealift Command Expeditionary Sea Base USS Lewis B. Puller (ESB 3) conducted a nighttime seizure of a dhow conducting illegal transport of advanced lethal aid from Iran to resupply Houthi forces in Yemen as part of the Houthis’s ongoing campaign attacks against international merchant shipping.

Seized items include propulsion, guidance, and warheads for Houthi medium range ballistic missiles and anti-ship cruise missiles, as well as air defense associated components.

Initial analysis indicates these same weapons have been employed by the Houthis to threaten and attack innocent mariners on international merchant ships transiting in the Red Sea.

During the seizure, one of the SEALs went under in the heavy seas, and a teammate went in to try to save him, according to Navy officials. After a 10-day search to rescue mission, the two SEALs were declared lost at sea.



“We extend our condolences to Chris and Gage’s families, friends, and teammates during this incredibly challenging time. They were exceptional warriors, cherished teammates, and dear friends to many within the Naval Special Warfare community,” said Capt. Blake L. Chaney, commander, Naval Special Warfare Group 1.

Chambers enlisted in the Navy on May 17, 2012, and graduated from boot camp at Recruit Training Command Great Lakes, Ill., in July 2012. He served with West Coast-based SEAL units since graduating from SEAL qualification training in Coronado, Calif., in 2014. His awards and decorations include the Navy/Marine Corps Achievement Medal with Combat “C,” three Navy/Marine Corps Achievement Medals, Army Achievement Medal, Combat Action Ribbon, and other personal and unit awards.

Ingram enlisted in the Navy on Sept. 25, 2019, and graduated from boot camp at Recruit Training Command Great Lakes, Ill., in November 2019. Ingram served with West Coast-based SEAL units since graduating from SEAL qualification training in Coronado, Calif., in 2021. His awards and decorations include various personal and unit awards.

“Chris and Gage selflessly served their country with unwavering professionalism and exceptional capabilities,” said Chaney. “This loss is devastating for NSW, our families, the special operations community, and across the nation.”

Maryland Governor Wes Moore Statement: “Maryland and the nation have lost a hero. Special Operator First Class Christopher J. Chambers wasn’t just a distinguished Navy SEAL, he was a true patriot in every beautiful sense of the word. He put his life on the line for our safety and security, and we will never forget his ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty.

My heart breaks for the friends and family of Special Operator Chambers, as well as all who served alongside him. We must keep them in our thoughts and our prayers.

Having served in combat, I understand that when tragedy strikes in the field of battle, the families of those we’ve lost deserve closure and clarity on what transpired. I have every confidence that the loved ones of Special Operator Chambers and the public will receive the answers they deserve following a full and thorough investigation into this incident.”

Maryland Senator Van Hollen Statement: Saddened by the loss of Special Operator 1st Class Christopher Chambers from Maryland (hometown has not been released) and Special Operator 2nd Class Nathan Ingram from Texas — two heroes who gave their lives in the line of duty on a military mission off the coast of Somalia. Their service and sacrifice will not be forgotten.

President Joe Biden: “Jill and I are mourning the tragic deaths of two of America’s finest—Navy SEALs who were lost at sea while executing a mission off the coast of East Africa last week. Over ten days, the United States military conducted an extensive search and rescue mission. Recovery efforts are still continuing as we grieve this profound loss for our country.

These SEALs represented the very best of our country, pledging their lives to protect their fellow Americans. Our hearts go out to the family members, loved ones, friends, and shipmates who are grieving for these two brave Americans. Our entire country stands with you. We will never fail to honor their service, their legacy, and their sacrifice.”

