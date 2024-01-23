Indoor Pickleball Has Arrived in St. Mary’s County

January 23, 2024

Pickleball enthusiasts now have an indoor option for pickleball at the new St. Mary’s Gymnastics Academy located in Lexington Park.

Just in time for winter, the new center, features a single pickleball court located on the second level of the facility. Court reservations are now available online. Court times are available in 2-hour blocks and accommodate up to 6 players per time slot.

Court Reservations: http://tinyurl.com/3ajhmsa9

Drop-In rates are $8 per person, or you can purchase a punch pass for frequent visitors. 10-punch and 25-punch passes are available for purchase online or in-person.

Passes: http://tinyurl.com/mtu8h89a

Location: St. Mary’s Gymnastics Academy located at 46961 Bradley Blvd. off of Willows Road in Lexington Park, MD. Hours for court reservations are Monday-Friday starting at 8:00am with the last reservation at 6:00pm.

For more details, please contact 301-475-4200 ext. 1759 or email [email protected].

