Mechanicsville Man Arrested for First Degree Assault After Pointing Handgun at Victims

On Wednesday, January 17, 2024, at approximately 6:00 p.m., police responded to Broken Arrow Lane, in Mechanicsville for the report of a domestic assault with a firearm.

While enroute the victim told dispatchers that a male had pointed a firearm at her. Upon arrival, police made contact with the female victim, who advised her ex-boyfriend and current roommate, James Markise Cole, 32, of Mechanicsville, had become upset when she was speaking to another male.

Cole drove from the house approximately 50 yards to where she was in a car with the other male and pointed a black semiautomatic handgun with an extended magazine toward her and the male. Cole made statements that put the victims in fear that he was going to shoot them, causing serious injury or death. Cole then pulled the slide of the weapon back; chambered a round and then pointed it at the victims. Cole then drove away for approximately 5 minutes before returning and entering the residence while the female victim was on the phone with 911.

Shortly after police arrival, Cole exited the residence and was placed into custody.

Police read Cole his Miranda rights, Cole told police, he was in possession of a firearm and that it was safe and no longer in the county, he also advised that he had transferred the weapon to a friend by the name of Kendal, however the victim did not believe that to be true, as Cole did not have enough time to drive to where Kendal lives. The victim’s residence also has video footage that showed Cole getting out of his vehicle after his return, holding a black handgun matching the description provided by Cole.

James Markise Cole was arrested and transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention Center where he was charged with assault first degree and assault second degree.