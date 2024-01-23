Student Found in Possession of a Box Cutter at Wade Elementary School

On January 23 at 10:35 a.m., a student at Wade Elementary School was found to be in possession of a box cutter while inside a classroom.

A school administrator recovered the box cutter and the student will face disciplinary consequences from the CCPS.

In accordance with Maryland law, the student will not be charged due to their age.

Parents are urged to talk with their students about the consequences of bringing prohibited items on school grounds.

Anyone with information is asked to contact PFC Joffe at 301-609-6282 ext. 0608.