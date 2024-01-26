One Transported to Trauma Center After Rollover Collision in Mechanicsville

January 25, 2024

On Tuesday, January 23, 2024, at approximately 6:12 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to the area of 27534 Old Village Road and Reeves Road in Mechanicsville, for the motor vehicle collision with one overturned and unknown injuries.

Crews arrived on the scene to report one vehicle in the roadway and one vehicle off the roadway, overturned with all occupants out of the vehicles.

Emergency medical personnel obtained one care refusal form on the scene and transported one patient to an area trauma center by ambulance

All photos courtesy of the Mechanicsville Volunteer Fire Department.




