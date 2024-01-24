One Flown to Trauma Center After Motor Vehicle Collision in Mechanicsville 1-23-2024

On Tuesday, January 23, 2024, at approximately 12:12 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to the area of 37861 Golden Beach Road and Killpeck Creek Court in Mechanicsville, for the reported motor vehicle collision with injuries.

Crews arrived on the scene to find two vehicles involved with two patients to be evaluated for injuries.

Emergency medical personnel obtained one care refusal form on the scene and requested a helicopter for the second patient.

Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 7 landed nearby and transported one patient to an area trauma center.

All photos courtesy of the Mechanicsville Volunteer Fire Department.

