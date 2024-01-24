Calvert County 2006 Cold Case Fatal Hit and Run of Mechanicsville Man Vincent Depaul “Johnny” Medley

January 24, 2024

Calvert County Cold Case: On August 19, 2006, at approximately 2:04 a.m., Calvert County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to the area of Dares Beach Road and Armory Road in Prince Frederick, for the report of an accident involving a pedestrian.

The victim, later identified as Vincent Depaul “Johnny” Medley (DOB: 03-06-1964), of Mechanicsville, was pronounced deceased on the scene.

Medley was last seen leaving the area of Central Drive and Dares Beach Road on foot wearing a dark-colored t-shirt, blue jeans, a blue ball cap, and white tennis shoes.

Medley was struck in the roadway and the operator of the vehicle fled the scene in a dark-colored SUV of an unknown make and model, westbound on Dares Beach Road towards Route 4.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation, please contact Det. W. Freeland at 410-535-2800 ext. 2169 or [email protected]. Individuals can remain anonymous.




This entry was posted on January 24, 2024 at 12:59 am and is filed under All News, Calvert County Crime Solvers, Calvert News, County, Crime Solvers, Law Enforcement, More News, z 600X120 Top Ad Bottom, z Police Ad Top. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.