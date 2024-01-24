Charles County Cold Case Murder of Deandre Nicholson, age 22 of Waldorf

January 23, marks the anniversary of the homicide of Deandre Nicholson, a 22-year-old resident of Waldorf. His case remains unsolved. Your assistance can help us bring justice to Deandre and his family.

On January 23, 2018 at approximately 9 p.m., officers with the Charles County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 4500 block of Middletown Road in White Plains for an individual in the roadway.

They located an unresponsive male and transported him to an area hospital where he was later pronounced deceased.

The victim was identified as Deandre Nicholson. Further investigation revealed that the victim was not struck by a vehicle and the Medical Examiner ruled his death a homicide. Deandre was located wearing red and black checkered pajama pants and a black coat.

If you have information or wish to remain anonymous, please contact Charles County Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS. A combined total cash reward of up to $5,000 is being offered by Charles County Crime Solvers and the Charles County Sheriff’s Office for information that leads to an arrest or indictment.

