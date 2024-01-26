Mechanicsville Volunteer Fire Department Hosting Public Hearing to Discuss Increase of Fire Tax Rate

(Vote passed with no nays) On Tuesday, January 23, 2024, the Mechanicsville Volunteer Fire Department requested authorization from St. Mary’s County Commissioners to hold public hearings and meetings discuss a Fire Tax rate increase.

This increase would go from .046 to .056 which equates to $28.18 per household per year, or a $2.35 monthly difference.

The max tax rate is currently .056, Ridge, Mechanicsville, and Leonardtown VFD’s all requested meetings to discuss the tax rate being increased to the max rate.

Public hearing was approved and will be held on Feb.13th, 2024, at 6:30 p.m., at the Mechanicsville Volunteer Fire Department with public comment will end on February 22nd, 2024.

The public meetings will be Feb.2nd, and Feb.9th, 2024. Additional information will be provided on dates, times and location soon.

Mechanicsville Volunteer Fire Department has been in service since 1934. They are proud to announce they have 124 members,with 23 new members in last 12 months!

Due to increase cost of operations, maintenance, gear, apparatus, along with their new stations warranty ending in 2024 (building was finished in 2016), they’re requesting a tax increase which has not risen since 2009.