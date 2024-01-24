Noise Advisory – NAS PAX RIVER Sets Noise Advisory for FCLP flights January 22 – February 9, 2024

PATUXENT RIVER NAVAL AIR STATION, MD – Communities surrounding NAS Patuxent River are advised that noise-generating testing events are scheduled to take place January 22 – February 9, 2024 from 8 a.m.-7 p.m.

Pilots at NAS Pax River will be conducting Field Carrier Landing Practices (FCLPs). FCLPs are simulated carrier landings conducted to prepare the pilot to land safely on an aircraft carrier. The practices consist of series of touch-and-go maneuvers where airspeed, altitude, and power are precisely choreographed in order for a pilot to approach a ship within an acceptable window to land on the deck safely.

FCLP training is essential for the precision and safety of our personnel and the success of their mission. Landing on an aircraft carrier is perhaps the most difficult task in military aviation. Residents may notice increased noise levels due to these operations.

As with all operations, NAS Patuxent River takes precautions to lessen the impact of testing activities on the community. For more information, call 1-866-819-9028. To view all current NAS PAX noise advisories please click the following link: https://www.cnic.navy.mil/PaxRiverNoise.

