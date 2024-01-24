St. Mary’s County Commissioner Meeting Rollup – January 23, 2024

The Commissioners of St. Mary’s County (CSMC) began their business meeting with an invocation and the pledge, followed by approval of the consent agenda.

For their main agenda item, the Commissioners accepted a check from the Tri-County Council of Southern Maryland for the Barns at New Market.

During County Administrator time, the CSMC took the following action:

Reviewed upcoming meeting agendas.

Approved the Maryland Water Infrastructure Financing Administration Loan Applications on behalf of the St. Mary’s County Metropolitan Commission (MetCom).

Approved MetCom’s supplemental appropriation to the Capital Improvement Budget.

Authorized the Leonardtown Volunteer Fire Department to hold a public hearing regarding the proposed Fire Tax rate increase.

Authorized the Ridge Volunteer Fire Department to hold a public hearing regarding the proposed Fire Tax rate increase.

Authorized the Mechanicsville Volunteer Fire Department to hold a public hearing regarding the proposed Fire Tax rate increase.

Heard a presentation on the recent St. Mary’s County Government salary study.

Heard a Budget Briefing in preparation for the upcoming FY2025 budget work sessions.

Ratified the letter ending the rental relationship with Leonard Hall Junior Naval Academy.

The Commissioners then received a legislative update from the Office of the County Attorney.

The next CSMC business meeting will be held on Tuesday, January 30, 2024, at 9 a.m.


