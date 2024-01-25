UPDATE: Suspicious Package at Dameron Post Office Turns Out to Be Life Alert Device

UPDATE 1/25/2024: Police and the Maryland State Fire Marshal’s Office reported the package in question that was “ticking” contained a Life Alert device which was in shipping, no danger’s or hazardous objects were found.

1/24/2024: On Wednesday, January 24, 2024, at approximately 2:30 p.m., police responded to the Dameron Post Office located at 17679 Three Notch Road in Dameron, for the reported suspicious package.

The 911 caller was a Postmaster who stated a package at the post office was “ticking”.

Police are on the scene investigating the package.

The post office, parking lot and surrounding area is closed.

Updates will be provided when they become available.