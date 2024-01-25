Two Charged After Failing Tobacco Compliance Checks in St. Mary’s County

According to court documents filed in St. Mary’s County District Court, on Thursday, January 18, 2024, employees at two St. Mary’s County businesses failed to ask for identification for the sale of tobacco products to an underage person on December 28, 2023.

Holly Bailey, 49, of Charlotte Hall was working at Race-In Inn in Mechanicsville and sold “ZYN Nicotine Pouches” to an underage Confidential Informant from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office.

Daniel Han, 66, of Tracy’s Landing was working at Lighthouse Liquors in Charlotte Hall and sold a “Vuse Alto Power Unit” to an underage Confidential Informant from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputy Stephen Myers issued a civil citation to Baily and Han requiring them to appear in court at a later date.

It’s unknown at this time how many businesses were found to be in compliance when the Sheriff’s Office conducted the tobacco compliance checks.