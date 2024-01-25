Carmen Maria Montalvo Lugo Dale, 89 of Great Mills, MD passed away on January 10, 2024, at home, surrounded by the family who loved her dearly.

Born on June 18, 1934, in Cabo Rojo, Puerto Rico to the late Benito Montalvo and Aurea Lugo Montalvo.

Carmen was a very strong woman. After moving from Puerto Rico, to Bronx, New York City she joined the U.S. Navy at the age of 20, and was stationed at NAS, Norfolk Va. She became a wife and loving mother to four children. Carmen also attended St. Mary’s College where she earned her Bachelor’s Degree in Social Science, all the while working at the Veteran Affair’s Office on campus and being a mother. She was later hired by the St. Mary’s County Department of Social Services. Carmen served as a Social Worker and Spanish interpreter, helping the neediest families in our community, before retiring from the State of Maryland in 1996.

Carmen enjoyed many hobbies from writing crafty letters to painting and listening to her records. She loved taking walks on the beach combing for a shell or two with her grandson and granddaughter and usually finding the most interesting artifacts that were often displayed in her yard. Most of all, she enjoyed being outside with her precious fur babies, gardening and socializing with neighbors. Her wit and sarcasm would surprise you, embarrass you and make you laugh at yourself abundantly.

Carmen is survived by her children, Patricia M. Weers (Terry) of Great Mills, MD, Donald M. Dale (Cindy) of Lexington Park, MD and Barbara Landers (Allen) of Lexington Park, MD; her siblings: sister Noemi Lett of Imperial Beach, San Diego, CA and her brother Nestor B. Montalvo of Kissimmee, FL. And a multitude of grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews and cousins.

Carmen is preceded in death by her parents, her daughter Marilyn Jo Dale and grandson Christopher Allen Dale and many of her own siblings.

Carmen’s Life Celebration and Inurnment will be private.

