Allison Marie Kohut, 36 of Leonardtown, MD passed away on January 17, 2024 at Hospice House of St. Mary’s.

She was born on May 24, 1987 in Leonardtown, MD to Thomas James Kohut, Jr. and Lisa Alison (Abell) Kohut.

Allison graduated from Leonardtown High School in 2005. She attended Villa Julie College in Baltimore MD where she received her bachelor’s degree in Paralegal Studies. Upon graduating Allison started working for the Department of Defense as a Contract Specialist at Patuxent River – NAVAIR. Allison was an advocate for all humans, she truly believed that every person was to be held as equals. She was especially an advocate for empowering the LGBTQ+ community. Allison always accepted people for who they were and never tried to change them or make them feel anything but loved. She was not afraid to voice her opinion if there was something that she felt was wrong. Allison truly loved life and her people, if you were lucky enough to know that love then you will never forget that feeling. Allison was a die-hard Ravens fan. She also loved the beach and was planning out numerous trips with her girlfriends to start seeing the world. Allison loved life and the people that she had in hers, if you were blessed to be one of those people than you know that feeling and it will live on in you.

She is survived by her parents, her brother Thomas James (TJ) Kohut III and (Michelle) of Lusby, MD; her cousin Michelle Benser and (Dave) of Abingdon, MD; her Godparents Ida and BK Abell of Mechanicsville, MD; and her best friend tribe of Michelle Ruscheling, Maurie Armia, Nicole Nash, Ashley Anderson, Jenna Miller and Alyssa Schaper.

Death leaves a heartache that no one can heal, but Love leaves a memory that no one can steal.

Family will receive friends on Friday, January 26, 2024 from 5:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. with a Memorial Service celebrated by Father Dave Beaubien at 7:00 p.m. at the Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A. 22955 Hollywood Road, Leonardtown, MD 20650.

Condolences to the family may be made at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com.

Arrangements by the Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A.