Ronald Gene Svites, 82, of LaPlata, MD, passed away on December 30, 2023, in North Carolina.

Born on March 22, 1941, in Pennsylvania to the late Ernest Svites and Theresa Reitter Svites.

After graduating from high school, Ron enlisted in the US Air Force. He was honorably discharged and then worked for the federal government for over 40 years. Ron married his beloved wife, Mary and together they had four children, David, Duane, Craig, and Karen. They celebrated 46 years of marriage together before her passing in 2012.

Ron cherished the time he spent with this family; especially his grandchildren. He was an established collector of coins, guns and lots and lots of other things.

He dedicated his professional life to public service, first in the US Air Force as a Paratrooper with over 50 jumps and was selected to the USAF honor guard, stationed at Bowling Air Force Base assigned to the White House during the Kennedy administration. Afterwards, he went to work for the “Agency”; where he played integral roles during the Cuban Missile Crisis, ARGO, and the aftermath from the JFK assassination.

Ron is survived by his children, David Svites of Sykesville, MD, Duane Svites of LaPlata, MD, Craig Svites of Denver, CO, and Karen Svites of Asheville, NC; grandchildren, Allison Svites, Laura Svites, Brooke Svites, Rachel Svites, Samantha Svites, Lydia Comer, and Alexander Comer; brothers, Ernie Svites Jr. (Melinda) of Witchita, KS and Jerry Svites (Debra) of Hellertown, PA; sisters, Carole Wisser of Concord, NH, and Barbara McCullough (Wayne) of Savona, NY.

He is predeceased by his wife, parents, and brother-in-law Tom Wisser.

A memorial gathering will be held on Monday, February 5, 2024, from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. with a memorial service at 11:00 a.m. at Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A., 30195 Three Notch Road, Charlotte Hall, MD 20622. Interment will follow at St. Mary’s Catholic Church Cemetery, 13715 Notre Dame Place, Bryantown, MD 20617.

Condolences to the family can be made at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com.

Arrangements by Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, Charlotte Hall, MD.