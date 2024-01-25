Christopher Robert Kelly, 88, of Sunderland, passed away on January 15, 2024, at Complete Care in Annapolis. He was born on July 23, 1935, in Cleveland, OH to Robert Kelly and Elizabeth Tubbs. Christopher grew up in Ohio and graduated from South High School in Springfield. He met his beloved wife, Sharon Worth, in 1981, and they were married on September 7, 2001. Christopher was a successful businessman, and ran his own job recruitment agency, and food delivery service.

Christopher is survived by his wife, Sharon L. Worth of Sunderland; daughter Lisa Holliday (Tim) of Tucson, AZ; son Christopher P. Kelly of Yellow Springs, OH; stepdaughter Jennie Harper (Terry) of Anthem, AZ; stepson Curtis Worth (Cheryl) of Columbus, OH; sister-in-law, and brother-in-law Sandra and Harold Duquette, both of Sunderland.