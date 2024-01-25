Richard Laveille “Dick” Hance, 74, lifelong resident of Huntingtown, MD, passed away peacefully on January 16, 2024, at his home with his loving family by his side. Richard was born on May 19, 1949 in Calvert County to Benjamin Laveille Hance and Florence “Peggy” Hurley. Richard graduated from Calvert High School, class of 1967. He served in the United States Naval Reserve from December 1967 until August 15, 1969. While serving in the reserves Richard pursued training in computer programming at Temple school in Washington, D.C. There he earned his degree in computer sciences. Once discharged from the Naval Reserve Dick used his computer skills working for the State of Maryland as a night supervisor in their data processing department. After a few years Richard returned to his first love, carpentry. He obtained the necessary training and gained Master Carpenter level skills. He honed his skills as a cabinetmaker working for the Architect of the Capitol until he retired in 1981. Once retired, Dick used his carpentry skills and rebuilt the charter boat, “Lissa Lynne”. Obtaining his US Coast Guard license he chartered fishing trips out of Solomons, Maryland, as Captain Dick Hance.

Dick shared his love of bird hunting with his father. Many years later he redirected those skills and began to train his hunting dogs for shoot to retrieve competitions. While he had many wonderful dogs, his most accomplished bird dog, Hawk, won many championships including regional trials. He and Barbara enjoyed many years traveling with his dogs to competitions and hunting vacations.

Dick had many interests. However, his greatest pleasure was in spending time with his family in their home he had built, at only 21, on their family farm overlooking the Chesapeake Bay.

Richard is survived by his wife, Barbara Diane Hance; son Timothy Hance, his wife Kelly and their two daughters, Meagan and Taylor; Dicks three sisters; Nancy Dare, Kathy Clark, Beverly Lusby, and her husband Charlie. Well loved by his nieces and nephews, Dick’s love of family knew no bounds and extended to Barbara’s two daughters; Kimberly Cratty, her husband James and their son Timothy Cratty; Cindy Edds and her partner, Don Egedy.

Richard is preceded in death by his parents, Benjamin and Peggy Hance.