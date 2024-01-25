Edna Viola Denton, 90, of Sunderland passed away January 17, 2024 at her home with family by her side. She was born March 24, 1933 in Calvert County to Archie P. and Edna V. (Wilkerson) Norfolk. Viola was raised in Calvert County and graduated from Calvert High School. She married Carl Denton on May 20, 1950 and they lived and raised their family in Chesapeake Beach until moving to the family farm in Sunderland in 1983. Viola worked as the cafeteria manager at Beach Elementary School and later Sunderland Elementary School, retiring after 35 years. She loved children and touched many lives during her time at Beach. She made sure that everyone was taken care of, and no one went without lunch. Viola was a former member of Mt. Harmony United Methodist Church and recently attended services at Chesapeake Church. She loved flowers and cooking and was on a bowling team in her younger years. Viola had a strong sense of family and loved family gatherings. She will be greatly missed.

Viola was preceded in death by her husband Carl Ireland Denton, son Vernon Denton, and grandson Ronnie Denton. She is survived by her children Johnny Denton and his wife Brenda of Mechanicsville, Ronnie Denton of Sunderland, and Carol Phillips and her husband Charles of Chesapeake Beach, grandchildren Michael Phillips, Susan Chaney, Jamie Cochran, Joshua Denton, John Denton, Albert Lyon, and CJ Denton, 17 great-grandchildren, and 2 great-great grandchildren.