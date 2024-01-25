Lowell Thomas Humphreys, Sr., 90, of Appomattox passed away on Saturday, January 20, 2024, at his residence. He was the husband of the late Grace Yvonne Humphreys for 64 years.

Born on September 25, 1933, in Calvert County, Maryland, he was the son of the late Norman Humphreys and Grace Buckler Humphreys. He was a retired Civil Engineer for the United States Navy Research Laboratories.

He is survived by four children, Lowell Humphreys, Jr. and wife, Selma Lee of West Virginia, Shannon Humphreys and wife, Ruth , Deborah Shulman and husband, Raymond, and Gregory Humphreys and wife, Celeste all of Maryland; six grandchildren, Brandi Valentine, Jessica Kendrick and husband, Matt, Tiffani East and husband, David, Ray Shulman, Jr. and wife, Amanda, Nicole Hannigan and husband, Billy Joe, and Allison Adcock and husband, Scott; 13 great-grandchildren, Nathen Reddy and wife, Moira, Tayler Scott and husband, Christian, Haylee and Chase Kendrick, Destiny Valentine, Skyler, Gracee, Noah, and Liam Hannigan, Lilly and Logan East, and Barrett and Dominic Shulman; four great-great-grandchildren, Raine Reddy, and Scarlett, Jase, and Walker Scott; and four siblings, Arlene Downs, Arnold Humphreys, Alvin Humphreys, and Nancy Fissel all of Maryland.

A visitation will be held from 10:00 to 11:00 A.M. Saturday, January 27, 2024, with a funeral service beginning at 11:00 A.M. at Rausch Funeral Home, Owings, MD with Pastor Lowell T. Humphreys, Jr. officiating. Burial will follow in Huntingtown United Methodist Church Cemetery, Huntingtown, MD.

Robinson Funeral Home is serving the family www.robinsonfuneral.com