Dennis Eugene “Denny” Most, Sr., 66, of Lusby, MD passed away on January 20, 2024 at Calvert Health Medical Center.

Denny was born on May 24, 1957, in Baltimore City, to the late Kenneth Reed Most and Louise Davis Most. Denny has a twin brother, Kenneth (Kenny) Reed Most, Jr., of Halethorpe, MD, brother Bobby Sylvester Pryor of Doe Hill, VA and was preceded in death by his sister Betty Louise Pryor Ray of Baltimore City, and his brother Frederick A. Pryor of St. Louis, MO.

Denny has three children, Heather Louise Most of Hanover, MD, who he shared with the late Daralene Mae Most; Stephanie Caroline Most and Dennis (DJ) Eugene Most, Jr., who he shared with his fiancé Caroline Dehaven. Denny also has four grandchildren, AJ Marshall, Izabelle Marshall, twins Mason and Madison Marshall. Denny was always known as the favorite uncle and has many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.

Denny was a lifelong resident of Maryland. He grew up in Morrell Park, Baltimore City until the family moved to Landsdowne, Baltimore County. He attended Landsdowne High School. Denny was a resident of Anne Arundel County for many years before relocating to Calvert County.

Denny had many hobbies throughout the years including talking on a CB radio, listening to emergency scanners, fishing and hunting. Denny was an avid gardener and raised chickens. Denny also enjoyed riding his motorcycle. He loved spending time with his family and pets.

Denny has worked for Mel’s Crabs for the past 20 years. He made many friends through the crabbing business and was regarded as a, “good man with a big heart” by those who knew him.

Denny’s glass eye was often a topic of jokes, pranks, laughs and random conversation. Denny, put your eye in!!

Denny was loved by many and will be missed tremendously.