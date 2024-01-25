Judith Lucille Swann, 77 of Prince Frederick, MD passed away on January 22, 2024 surrounded by family.

Judy was born on October 17, 1946 to Roy B. Buck, Sr. and Elizabeth B. Buck. She graduated from Calvert Senior High School in 1964. She met the love of her life David Lee Swann and they were married for 59 years. They had two children, Vicki and Craig and one Granddaughter Angel.

Judy had several careers during her early years but the one she and David were most proud of is the successful electrical contracting business they operated together.

In younger years Judy enjoyed playing volleyball and tennis. In later years she loved watching tennis, golf and the Olympics.

Judy’s family was her heart and soul. Many parties and holiday celebrations were hosted by her and David. She loved being with and talking to people. She cherished all those memories. Sundays during the Summer months were spent at the Swann’s family home on the Patuxent River in Benedict, enjoying boating, cookouts and family conversations. Judy loved to travel and visited many parts of the country and world with family and friends.

Judy is survived by her husband David Lee Swann, daughter Vicki Swann, of Prince Frederick, son Craig Swann of Belton, Texas, Granddaughter Angel Swann of Belton Texas, sister Cathy Thorsen (Art) of Connelly Springs, NC, in-laws Dickie and Lynn Swann of Benedict, MD, Juanita Connick of Hughesville, MD and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Judy was pre-deceased by her parents Roy B. Buck, Sr. and Elizabeth B. Buck, brother Roy B. Buck, Jr., sister-in-law Diane Cahill and brother-in-law Leslie (Tucker) Connick.