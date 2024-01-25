St. Charles High School SRO and School Administrator Assaulted, Property Damaged During Altercation

On Tuesday, January 23, 2024, at 11:51 a.m., two students at St. Charles High School were involved in a dispute.

School administrators and a school resource officer were attempting to keep the students separated when one of the involved students attempted to push through them to get to the other student.

While doing so, the student pushed against the SRO and administrator, and had to be restrained.

During the incident, the student damaged equipment worn by the school resource officer.

One student was charged with assault and destruction of property. The student also faces disciplinary consequences from the Charles County Public Schools.

Anyone with information is asked to call Cpl. Plunkett at 301-609-3282 ext. 0469