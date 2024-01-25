One Injured After Head-on Collision Involving Semi-Truck and SUV in Clements

January 25, 2024

On Thursday, January 25, 2024, at approximately 12:18 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to the Budds Creek Road and Colton Point Road traffic circle in Clements, for a motor vehicle collision involving a commercial vehicle.

Crews arrived on the scene to find a head-on collision involving a semi-truck and an SUV with all occupants out of the vehicles.

The operator of the SUV was transported to an area hospital with injuries to the upper-body.

Both occupants of the semi-truck denied any injuries and signed care refusal forms.

Police responded to the scene to investigate the collision.

Photos courtesy of the Seventh District Volunteer Fire Department


