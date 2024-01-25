Man Charged with Assault, Armed Robbery and Theft Released Within 24 Hours

Repeat shoplifter and suspect in first-degree assault/armed robbery case apprehended: On January 24 at 4:38 p.m., officers responded to a business on Mall Circle after a loss prevention officer observed a male who was attempting to steal clothes.

The loss prevention officer recognized the male as being the same subject who pointed a knife at him on December 28 while he stole merchandise from the same store and fled.

Fearing he might be assaulted again, the loss prevention officer called 9-1-1. Officers located the suspect and arrested him in connection with the December assault.

William Kenneth Freeman, 27, of no fixed address, was arrested and charged with first-degree assault, armed robbery, theft, and second-degree assault.

On January 25, a judge ordered Freeman to be released from the Charles County Detention Center on personal recognizance with the condition he stays away from the business. Detective Hooper and Detective Tyler are investigating.