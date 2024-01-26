Police Investigating Woman Shot at Waldorf Mall During Attempted Robbery

On Thursday, January 25, 2024, at approximately 8:02 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to the St. Charles Towne Center located at 11110 Mall Circle in Waldorf, for the reported shooting.

Crews arrived on the scene to find an adult female with a gunshot to her arm.

A helicopter was requested for injuries, however, all were down due to weather.

EMS transported the 50-year-old female victim to an area trauma center with injuries believed to be non-life-threatening.

Police are investigating the incident as a attempted armed robbery, one suspect armed with a firearm jumped out of a vehicle and attempted to steal personal items from the victim before she was shot.

The suspects information is not being disclosed by SMNEWSNET at this time. The two suspects fled in a vehicle and police are investigating ongoing leads and witness information.

The Charles County Sheriff’s Office released the following information.

“Tonight, shortly after 8 p.m., officers responded to a call for a shooting in the parking lot of Mall Circle.

A preliminary investigation showed an adult woman was shot in the forearm during an attempted robbery. The suspect fled in a vehicle.

No further description was provided. She was transported to a hospital with injuries that are not life threatening.

Additional details will be released when available.”