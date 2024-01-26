Maryland State Police Arrest Man on Child Pornography Charges in Prince George’s County

Troopers arrested a man on Thursday after a Maryland State Police Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force investigation developed evidence of possession of child pornography.

The suspect is identified as Adam T. Rubin, 51, of Columbia, Maryland. Rubin is charged with eight counts of possession of child pornography and two counts of distribution of child pornography.

Rubin was transported to the Prince George’s County Detention Center, where he is being held pending an initial appearance with a District Court Commissioner.

Beginning in September 2023, the Maryland Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force initiated an investigation into the possession of child pornography online.



On Thursday, January 26, 2024, the Maryland State Police Computer Crimes Unit, with assistance from the FBI and Homeland Security Investigations served a search warrant at the identified residence of the suspect.

Rubin was arrested at the scene. A preliminary forensic review of the suspect’s electronic devices revealed multiple images of child pornography.

The Maryland State Police Computer Crimes Unit coordinates the Maryland Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force. This is a combined law enforcement effort involving police departments across Maryland that is made possible in part due to grant funds provided by the Governor’s Office for Crime Prevention and Policy and by a federal grant from the U.S. Department of Justice.

Task force investigators focus on identifying those involved in child pornography via the Internet and other related crimes that victimize children.

The investigation is ongoing.

