Police Investigating Attempted Murder in White Plains, Multiple Residences Struck by Gunfire

On Friday, January 26, 2024, at approximately 8:30 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to the 3000 block of Amberton Court in White Plains, for a possible shooting.

The 911 caller was hysterical and could not provide much information other than a male subject was shot and actively being driven to an area hospital.

Additional 911 callers reported hearing multiple gunshots in the area with one caller reporting a bullet came through their window.

Police arrived on the scene to find witnesses reporting multiple suspects fled into a nearby residence.

Officers surrounded the residence and after approximately 20 minutes into the incident, two females and two male exited the residence and were detained.

The victim was located at a nearby hospital with a gunshot wound. Their condition is unknown.

Investigation is ongoing and no other no injuries were reported. Police located at least three residences on Amberton Court, and Shadowmere Court with damage from the gunfire.

Updates will be provided when they become available.