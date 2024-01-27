Bay Bridge Westbound Span Still Closed Due to Serious Motor Vehicle Pileup Involving Over 13 Vehicles

As of 12:10 p.m.; westbound lanes remain closed – east and westbound traffic are alternating on the eastbound span. There is currently no estimated time for reopening. Tow trucks are on the scene however, drivers are asked to delay travel in the area or move to the side of Route 50 to allow emergency vehicles to pass to travel freely to and from the scene.

On Saturday, January 27, 2024, at 8:05 a.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to the WB span on the Bay Bridge for a multi-vehicle collision with injuries.

Crews arrived on the scene to find a multi-vehicle pileup which was possibly involving more than 30 vehicles, hazardous materials with trauma patients.

Fire and rescue personnel from Annapolis, Anne Arundel, Kent Island, and Queen Anne County responded for initial reports of a 5-vehicle collision. Crews arrived on the scene to find at least 13 vehicles involved.

Units advised two patients were trauma level injuries, with one patient suffering a full amputation. Helicopters were down due to weather.

HAZMAT crews responded due to a semi-truck leaking fuel into the bay.

Maryland Transportation Authority (MDTA) ; Police Officers are currently investigating a serious, multi-vehicle crash on the westbound span of the Bay Bridge. MDTA Police Dispatch received initial calls at 8 a.m.

The westbound span is currently closed. Eastbound and westbound traffic is currently alternating on the eastbound span. Please use caution and follow the directions of police officers and maintenance personnel in the area. Expect delays in both directions.

Multiple patients have been transported to area hospitals. More information will be released as it becomes available.

For real time Bay Bridge updates, call 1-877-BAYSPAN (1-877-229-7726) or visit Baybridge.com.


