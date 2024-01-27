Baltimore Woman Charged with 10 Counts of Attempted Murder Following Violent Crime Spree

The Prince George’s County Police Department located and arrested a suspect who committed two stabbings and several additional violent crimes in the county Thursday evening. The suspect is 31-year-old Tanay Stallings-Brown of Baltimore.

On January 25, 2024, at approximately 5:05 pm, PGPD officers were dispatched to Forest Park Drive and Ritchie Road in Capitol Heights for the report of a pedestrian struck.

A driver struck a woman while she was on a sidewalk. The victim suffered minor injuries. The driver fled the scene. At approximately 5:15 pm, officers responded to 20 Ritchie Road.



Two individuals had been struck by a car. The driver then exited the vehicle and stabbed one of the victims, a 15-year-old female, who has life-threatening injuries. The second victim, an adult male, has injuries not considered life-threatening.

At approximately 5:25 pm, officers responded to the 6800 block of Walker Mill Road. An adult male advised officers he had been struck by a car while walking on a sidewalk toward Addison Road.

The driver turned around and came back to strike the victim a second time. His injuries are considered minor. A second victim was located in the 1000 block of Addison Road South.

This victim, an adult male, had also been struck by a car. His injuries are also considered minor.

An hour later, at approximately 6:35 pm, officers responded to a stabbing at a gas station in the 9100 block of Annapolis Road in Lanham. The victim, an adult male, suffered critical injuries.

Through various investigative techniques, detectives were able to identify the car used in each of these crimes – a dark-colored Chevrolet Malibu. The car was tracked and located in Baltimore.

At approximately 10:50 pm, with the assistance of the Baltimore Police Department, PGPD officers observed the suspect enter the car. A traffic stop was conducted in the 2300 block of Washington Street. Officers took Stallings-Brown into custody and transported her back to Prince George’s County. The car she was driving had significant front-end damage and a smashed windshield.

“The crimes Stallings-Brown committed occurred across three different police divisions in span of an hour-and-a half. Commanders and investigators in each of these divisions worked aggressively to interview victims and witnesses and attempt to locate any video or images of the suspect. Investigators were able to determine the crimes were all linked and committed by one female suspect. Within six hours of her first crime, PGPD detectives identified, located and arrested her in Baltimore. I am proud of each of these officers. They worked with a determination to arrest the suspect who would so brazenly come into our community and cause harm to six victims. We wish each of these victims well in their recoveries,” said Chief Malik Aziz.

The motive for these crimes remains under investigation. At this time, it appears she chose her victims at random.

Stallings-Brown is in the custody of the Prince George’s County Department of Corrections. She is charged with following belong along with additional charges related to striking the pedestrians.

ATT 1ST DEG. MURDER – 5 counts

ATT 2ND DEG. MURDER – 5 counts

ASSAULT 1ST DEGREE – 4 counts

ASSAULT 2ND DEGREE – 3 counts

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT – 3 counts

DANGEROUS WEAPON INT/INJURE

Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact Crime Solvers online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com, the “P3 Tips” mobile app (search “P3 Tips” in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app onto your mobile device), or call 1-866-411-TIPS (8477). You can remain anonymous. Please refer to case number 24-005063.

