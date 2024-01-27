Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Introduces Newest Deputies

January 27, 2024

L to R: Major Canning, Deputy Hill, Deputy Morrison, Deputy Campbell, Sheriff Cox

The Calvert County Sheriff’s Office is proud to introduce Calvert’s newest deputies. Please join us in welcoming Deputy Ryan Campbell, Deputy Casey Hill, and Deputy Anna Morrison to the agency.

Our new deputies were sworn in, pinned, and signed their Oath of Office during the Calvert Board of County Commissioners’ public meeting on Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2024.

All three deputies are lateral transfers that came to us from other police agencies in surrounding jurisdictions.

We thank them for choosing to protect and serve the citizens of Calvert County. We wish you a safe and successful career.

Please join us in welcoming Deputy Campbell, Deputy Hill and Deputy Morrison to the CCSO family

Deputy Campbell

Deputy Morrison

Deputy Hill

