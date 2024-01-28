Beltsville Volunteer Fire Department Station 831 Staff Relocated Due to Firehouse Safety Concerns

On Wednesday, January 24, 2024, Prince George’s County Fire Chief Tiffany D. Green, and Command Staff hosted a community meeting, held at Station 831 with the residents, volunteer leadership, and elected officials to discuss the need for the temporary relocation of assigned career and volunteer personnel. A complement of 20 career firefighters and 18 volunteers currently staff the station.

Health and safety concerns have been identified at the Beltsville Volunteer Fire Department Inc. Fire/EMS Station 831.

The Prince George’s County Fire and Emergency Medical Services (EMS) Department is considering the

timeline and a range of options to relocate firefighters to nearby Fire/EMS Stations to best serve the

Beltsville communities and continue uninterrupted service delivery.



Additionally, Prince George’s County utilizes GPS Automated Vehicle Locating (AVL) technology to ensure the closest Fire/EMS Department unit is dispatched to all emergencies.

The Prince George’s County Fire/EMS Department is working directly with the Beltsville Volunteer Fire Department’s leadership to develop an appropriate plan of action to improve the working conditions

within the facility. The Beltsville Volunteer Fire Department, Inc. owns the fire station and the associated emergency response apparatus.

A comprehensive third-party facility assessment will occur over the next several weeks.

Once the results have been compiled and reviewed work on repairs will begin to restore safe conditions and compliance with all codes. The anticipated duration of the assessment process and associated repairs are expected to be completed before July 1, 2024.

The Prince George’s County Fire/EMS Department is coordinating additional community meetings as relevant information is gathered to provide consistent updates on the progress of the building repairs.