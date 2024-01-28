Woman Transported to Hospital with Leg Injury After Being Struck by Vehicle in Lexington Park

On Saturday, January 27, 2024, at approximately 9:15 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to the area of Pegg Road and Spring Wood Court in Lexington Park, for the reported motor vehicle collision involving a pedestrian.

Crews arrived on the scene to find an adult female was struck by a vehicle and was conscious, alert and breathing.

The victim, who was wearing all dark colored clothing and was standing in the travel lanes when she was struck, was transported to an area hospital with a serious, but non-life-threatening leg injury.

Police responded and investigated the collision. The striking vehicle remained on the scene and the occupants reported no injuries.