Leonard Hall Junior Naval Academy Will Remain Open

New Board of Trustees Voted In

Southern Maryland News Net received the following announcement from Leonard Hall Junior Naval Academy:

Good Evening Leonard Hall Junior Naval Academy Families and Community Members,

It is my honor and privilege to share with you that we are keeping the doors open. A special meeting was held on January 26th, 2024 to meet with the corporation (Parents and Staff) to have a proper vote in regard to the future of our Historic/iconic Junior Naval Academy.

We intend to resume class this coming week. Current LHJNA families, please check your email for a survey that was just sent out.

Please help me welcome the new Leonard Hall Junior Naval Academy Board of Trustees that were voted into office during the corporation meeting on January 26th, 2024.

President: Christine Quade

Vice President: Mike George

Treasurer: Karen Price

Secretary: Mary Dees

Historian: Anita Drury

Please standby for additional information as we move forward. There is a lot of work to be done & we will need continued support and prayers. Thank you all for your continued support.

Respectfully,

Christine Quade