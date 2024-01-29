Charles County Public School Scholarship Application Workshop Coming for Students Graduating in 2024

A Scholarship Application Workshop on Saturday, Feb. 10, will help college-bound high school seniors and their parents navigate the application process.

Held from 9 a.m. to 12:00 p.m., at the College of Southern Maryland (CSM) La Plata Campus, Charles County Public Schools (CCPS) staff will walk through the application process for local and state scholarships.

The workshop is limited to CCPS students who are graduating in 2024 and they must register to attend. Students attending the workshop should bring a charged laptop to participate.

The workshop will touch on how to start the scholarship application process and share tips on how to find scholarships. Participants will learn how to get started on the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) application and find out more about the Maryland Higher Education Commission, the state’s higher education regulatory and coordinating board. To register, click here to fill out a sign-up form.

Students interested in applying for scholarships or who need more information should visit their college and career advisor. Check out the Charles County Scholarship Fund at www.ccboe.com and learn more about scholarships offered by local organizations.

The workshop will be held in Room 113 in the BI Building on the La Plata campus of CSM at 8730 Mitchell Road.



