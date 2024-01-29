Leonardtown Man Charged with Sex Offenses Involving a Minor

January 29, 2024
Detectives from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office charged Crosby Jay Dawson, 40, of Leonardtown, on Friday, January 26, 2024, with Rape Second Degree, Sex Offense Third Degree, Sex Offense Fourth Degree, and Sex Abuse of a Minor.

The charges stem from an ongoing investigation initiated by Child Protective Services and medical professionals following an anonymous complaint involving a minor.

Detectives apprehended Dawson without incident at his residence.

The suspect was transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention and Rehabilitation Center in Leonardtown and is currently held without bond.

