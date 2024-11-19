Leonardtown Man Convicted for Second-Degree Rape and Sexual Abuse of a Child

UPDATE 11/19/2024: State’s Attorney Jaymi Sterling announced today that a St. Mary’s County Jury found Crosby Dawson, 41, of Leonardtown, Maryland, guilty of two counts of second-degree rape and the sexual abuse of a minor involving a child victim.

Dawson faces a maximum penalty of 65 years in prison and will be required to register as a Tier III sexual offender for LIFE.

Senior Assistant State’s Attorney Sarah Proctor, Chief of the Special Victims Unit, and Senior Assistant State’s Attorney Mike McGraw prosecuted the case on behalf of the citizens of St. Mary’s County.

Detective Kortnie Marsch of the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office and Nichole Moneymaker of the Child Protective Services Division, St. Mary’s County Department of Social Services, were the lead investigators. Members of the Child Advocacy Center assisted in the successful investigation and prosecution of the case.

The Honorable Joseph M. Stanalonis presided over the case.

Dawson will continue to be held without bond pending a sentencing hearing.

1/29/2024: Detectives from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office charged Crosby Jay Dawson, 40, of Leonardtown, on Friday, January 26, 2024, with Rape Second Degree, Sex Offense Third Degree, Sex Offense Fourth Degree, and Sex Abuse of a Minor.

On September 14, 2023, officers, including Deputy K. Marsh and CPS Investigator N. Moneymaker, visited Dawson’s home. The investigators reported finding deplorable living conditions, including a floor covered in trash, old food, and pervasive mouse feces. During an initial conversation outside the home, the child victim disclosed experiences of sexual abuse, which led authorities to schedule a forensic interview.

During the interview on September 29, 2023, at the Children’s Advocacy Center, the child described repeated acts of abuse, stating that Dawson engaged in inappropriate contact that caused significant pain. The victim indicated the abuse occurred at their residence and expressed distress related to these events. Physical evidence, including visible bruises, was noted during the investigation.

Statements from an adult female, who has been in a relationship with Dawson for approximately two years and lived with him at the residence for one year, further implicated him. She described witnessing Dawson engaging in inappropriate behavior and stated that he would become verbally abusive toward the child.

On January 26, 2024, Deputy Marsh and other officers spoke with Dawson. Dawson was questioned and subsequently arrested. After being read his Miranda rights, Dawson agreed to speak with the authorities, and denied all allegations, stating he had “never touched the victim inappropriately.”