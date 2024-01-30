Police Investigating Pedestrian Struck in Leonardtown, Victim Flown to Trauma Center

January 29, 2024

On Monday, January 29, 2024, at 7:55 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to the area of St. Andrew’s Church Road and Blacksmith Shop Road in Leonardtown, for the reported motor vehicle collision involving a pedestrian.

Crews arrived on the scene to find an adult male was struck by a vehicle, he was reported as conscious, alert and breathing.

The striking vehicle remained on the scene and all occupants reported no injuries.

EMS requested a helicopter due to the patients injuries. Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 7 landed at the MedStar St. Mary’s hospital and transported the patient to an area trauma center.

Police are investigating the collision

