Prince George’s County Police Department Announces Graduation of Academy Session 150

The Prince George’s County Police Department is proud to announce the graduation of 36 recruits from the Prince George’s County Police Department’s Police Training Academy on Friday.

Of the 36 graduates, 25 will join us here at the Prince George’s County Police Department. The remaining 11 will join the ranks of multiple partner law enforcement agencies within the county.

We look forward to celebrating Session 150’s accomplishments!

The graduation event will be held on Friday, January 26, 2024, at 2:00 p.m., at the Riverdale Baptist Church, located at 1177 Largo Road, Upper Marlboro, MD.