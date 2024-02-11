Oxon Hill Man Arrested for Armed Robbery of Ledo Pizza and Sunoco Gas Mart in Waldorf

On January 9, 2024 at approximately 3:00 p.m., Charles County Sheriff’s Office Detectives assigned to the Criminal Investigations Division responded to the Sunoco Gas Mart on Crain Highway in Waldorf for the reported armed robbery.

While on the scene, they made contact with a male victim, a store employee, who told police he was working behind the counter when a black male approached the sales counter and handed him a brown plastic shopping bag. The male then pointed a black semi-automatic handgun directly at him and began repeatedly saying, “Put the money in the bag”. After opening the cash register, the suspect reached over the counter and began grabbing cash out of the register. As he was grabbing the money, he stuffed the bills into his coat pocket. The suspect also stole a Apple iPhone that belonged to the employee. An audit of the store’s cash register was performed which showed the suspect stole $494.00 in cash.

The entire robbery was captured on video, Police were also to collect evidence left behind by the suspect, that evidence was fingerprinted and swabbed for Deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA). Additional surveillance footage showed the suspect arriving in the area of the Shell station in a white 2022-2023 Mitsubishi Outlander with a broken passenger side mirror. After the robbery, the suspect is seen running back to the Outlander and getting into the front passenger side of the vehicle. The vehicle then flees out of the parking out onto northbound Old Washington Road.

On January 10, 2024, evidence from the robbery was processed by the Charles County Sheriff’s Office Forensic Sciences Section, and the fingerprints recovered were found to be a match to Jeremiah Terrell Bryant, 24, of Oxon Hill. Police were familiar with Bryant from a shooting case in June 2023, where Bryant was involved.

On January 25, 2024, detectives located a Mitsubishi Outlander that had the same damage observed on the suspect vehicle utilized during the robbery and were able to connect Bryant to the vehicle.

An arrest and search warrant were obtained and the suspect was located. Evidence linking Bryant to the robbery at the gas station and Ledo Pizza in Waldorf was recovered, including a firearm. Bryant is also linked to another robbery case in a nearby county.

Bryant was charged with armed robbery, first-degree assault, second-degree assault, handgun on person, use of handgun during the commission of a crime, and other related charges. On January 26, a judge ordered Bryant to be held without bond at the Charles County Detention Center. Detectives Wimberly and Beach are investigating.

On January 19, 2024 at approximately 4:10 p.m., p0lice responded to Ledo Pizza on Billingsley Road, in Waldorf, for the reported armed robbery.

Upon arrival, police made contact with store employees, who advised they were just robbed at gunpoint by a black male armed with a black semi-automatic handgun. After obtaining money from the cash register, the suspect fled on foot out the store.

Police reviewed the video surveillance footage of the robbery, and observed the suspect approaching the store on foot from the direction of the 7-11. After he enters the store he unzips his coat, reaches inside his left coat pocket and removes a small black semi-automatic style handgun. He then rapidly walks over behind the counter to where two employees were standing. As the suspect was approaching a female victim’s location, the suspect pointed the handgun directly at her. The suspect slightly taps her on her back to move towards the cash register. As she is making her way towards the cash register, a male victim appears to be in shock and visibly afraid. During the course of the robbery, the suspect held the handgun in his left hand. The suspect reaches into the cash register with his bare hand, empties the cash from the till and place the monies into his coat pocket. After obtaining the money, the suspect casually walked out of the store towards the left side of the store. As the suspect was inside the store, Ledo Pizza exterior cameras captures a white 2022-2023 Mitsubishi Outlander with a broken passenger side mirror slowly circling the shopping complex.