Calvert County Planning & Zoning Invites Public Feedback on Zoning Articles 1, 2, and 29

Public comment period open Feb. 2 through Feb. 23; public forum set for Feb. 15

The Calvert County Department of Planning & Zoning invites county residents to participate in the Calvert County Zoning Ordinance update process.

Citizens are invited to participate through public comment, a public forum and observing work sessions and meetings to have a voice in shaping local development and land use policies and to actively contribute to the well-being and future of the community.

The next phase of events will receive and consider feedback and recommendations from residents on the following articles:

Article 1 – Title, Purpose, and Applicability : This article pertains to orderly development and use of land and structures regulation through the implementation of planning and zoning administration, to secure the public safety, health, welfare and promote the conservation of natural resources. Find draft Article 1 online.

: This article pertains to orderly development and use of land and structures regulation through the implementation of planning and zoning administration, to secure the public safety, health, welfare and promote the conservation of natural resources. Find draft Article 1 online. Article 2– Definitions : This article pertains to definitions, general abbreviations, rules of interpretation and measurement standards. Find draft Article 2 online.

: This article pertains to definitions, general abbreviations, rules of interpretation and measurement standards. Find draft Article 2 online. Article 29 – Signs: This article pertains to adequate identification, communication, advertising and regulations of signs. Find draft Article 29 online.

The public comment period will be open Friday, Feb. 2, through Friday, Feb. 23. Comments may be submitted by email to [email protected] or by mail to Attn: ZO Update, 205 Main St., Prince Frederick, MD 20678.

Public Forum, Feb. 15: A public forum with zoning staff will be held Thursday, Feb. 15, at 7 p.m. at the Harriet E. Brown Community Center located at 901 Dares Beach Road in Prince Frederick. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. During the forum, members of the public will have the opportunity to ask questions. The public may attend in person or virtually through Zoom by calling 301-751-8592, enter meeting ID 870 4870 1285 and passcode “#.”

Joint Work Session, March 20: A joint work session with the Board of County Commissioners and Planning Commission is scheduled for Wednesday, March 20, at 7 p.m. at the Harriet E. Brown Community Center located at 901 Dares Beach Road in Prince Frederick.

The schedule for each phase and draft articles can be viewed online at www.CalvertCountyMd.gov/ZoningOrdinanceUpdate. These dates may be subject to change.

The Calvert County Zoning Ordinance regulates land usage, public facilities and overall county development as part of the effort to promote health, safety and welfare of Calvert County residents, as mandated in the Comprehensive Plan (adopted in 2019 and amended in 2022). For questions or further information, contact Rachel O’Shea at 410-535-1600, ext. 2339, or by email at [email protected], or Will Hager at 410-535-1600, ext. 8553, or by email at [email protected].