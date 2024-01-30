Prince George’s County Police Investigating Fatal Hit and Run That Claimed Life of 27-year-old Upper Marlboro Woman

The Prince George’s County Police Department’s Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit is actively investigating a fatal hit-and-run involving a pedestrian that occurred in Capitol Heights. The deceased pedestrian is 27-year-old Ayanna Myrick of Upper Marlboro.

On January 29, 2024, at approximately 3:20 am, officers with the Seat Pleasant Police Department were called to the area of Central Avenue and the Capital Beltway for an unresponsive adult female in the roadway.

Ms. Myrick was pronounced deceased on the scene. The Prince George’s County Police Department investigates all fatal crashes which occur in the jurisdiction of the Seat Pleasant Police Department.



The preliminary investigation revealed the driver of an unidentified vehicle was traveling westbound on Central Avenue prior to the Capital Beltway, when for reasons under investigation, they struck the pedestrian.

The driver did not remain on the scene. Investigators are working to determine the make and model of the striking vehicle.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call the Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit at 301-731-4422.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Solvers online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com, the “P3 Tips” mobile app (search “P3 Tips” in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app onto your mobile device), or call 1-866-411-TIPS (8477). You can remain anonymous. Please refer to case number 24-0005718.