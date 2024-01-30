The Calvert – St. Mary’s Metropolitan Planning Organization Release Update of Long-Range Transportation Plan & Transportation Improvement Program

The Calvert – St. Mary’s Metropolitan Planning Organization (C-SMMPO), the designated policy board that administers the transportation planning process in designated areas of Calvert and St. Mary’s County, is updating the Long-Range Transportation Plan (LRTP) and Transportation Improvement Program (TIP).

The LRTP establishes transportation objectives and investment priorities for the next 25 years, focusing on projects eligible for federal funding. These projects can affect daily commutes, transportation options, and the quality of life within the region.

Community members are encouraged to view the update of the LRTP online at: https://www.stmarysmd.com/docs/Moving_Forward_2050_DRAFT.pdf.

The TIP follows the objectives of the LRTP and is created in collaboration with state and public transit providers. Projects occur within the Urbanized Area, which extends the boundary of the Metropolitan Planning Organization (MPO) to include anticipated growth for the next 20 years.

This area is shown on the attached map below. View the TIP update online at: https://www.stmaryscountymd.gov/docs/FY_2025-2028_Draft_TIP.pdf.

Citizen input on this plan is essential to ensure transportation needs are accurately reflected within the MPO boundary and the region. The 45-day public comment period will end on March 15, 2024. Questions or comments should be directed to Karly Maltby, Calvert-St. Mary’s MPO Administrator, with St. Mary’s County Government’s Department of Land Use & Growth Management at (301) 475-4200 ext. 1507 or via email at [email protected].

Every four years the C-SMMPO must update the Long-Range Transportation Plan (LRTP) and Transportation Improvement Program (TIP). St. Mary's County Government is collaborating with Maryland Department of Transportation (MDOT) and Calvert County to finalize updates of these plans during March 2024. Learn more about the C-SMMPO at: www.calvert-stmarysmpo.com.


