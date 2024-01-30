St. Mary’s County Jury Convicts Callaway Man in Domestic Violence Case

State’s Attorney Jaymi Sterling announced today that a St. Mary’s County jury convicted Charles Ray Reid, IV, 35, of Callaway, Maryland of charges stemming from a domestic violence incident that occurred on May 26, 2023.

Following a two-day jury trial, Reid was found guilty of all charges:

Fourth degree burglary;

Second degree assault;

Second degree malicious burning;

Malicious destruction of property less than $1,000.

Reid will be held without bond awaiting a sentencing hearing. He faces a maximum penalty of 13 years and 2 months in prison.

“Domestic violence is a tragically common circumstance that oftentimes leaves victims feeling violated and voiceless. I hope this verdict has given the victim in this case a sense of justice, closure, and most importantly, safety,” said State’s Attorney Sterling. “I want to thank the jury for their careful consideration of all of the testimony and evidence in rendering their guilty verdicts.”

Assistant State’s Attorney Zach Varda and Senior Assistant State’s Attorney Alena Mosier prosecuted the case on behalf of the citizens of St. Mary’s County.

Deputies Devin Absher and Richard Wilhelmi of the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office were the lead investigators.

The Honorable Leo E. Green, Jr. presided over the case.

