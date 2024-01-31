Chopticon High School and Community Rally Behind and Seek Support for Sebastian Roldán-Ramos, A Junior Who is Fighting Leukemia

Sharing news on our very own BRAVE, Sebastian Roldán-Ramos! Sebastian is a charismatic 11th grader pursuing a career to become a pilot.

While excelling academically, he is also a scholar athlete as a member of the Chopticon Soccer team. As many know, Sebastian was diagnosed with Leukemia in 2020 and was declared “cancer free” in September of 2023.

A few months later (December), he was given the horrible diagnosis that his cancer was back and it has also spread to his bone marrow in such a short time period. He has begun more aggressive treatment with chemotherapy and radiation this time around.

While trying to stay in good spirits, one can only imagine the toll this is taking on him and his family. Humbly, his family is asking for prayers and good thoughts as he battles cancer for a second time. We would like to keep you posted throughout his journey.

Here’s an update from January 29th, 2024! And we will try to update weekly or biweekly as fitting.

Today marks day 49 at CNMC…Chemo has definitely taken a toll on his body. He is down below 100 pounds now. His mouth is covered in bruises and sores because of the aggressive treatment he is going through. This makes it miserable to eat and also brings no desire to eat nasty hospital food when he does have an appetite. He collapsed and passed out Friday in the hall because of this and is just lacking a lot of energy. He is lonely and missing everyone. He hates being seen as a patient… his spirits are low…so WE ARE GOING TO RAISE HIM UP!



Items can be dropped of during the day in room B116/Ms. A Liverman’s room or in the evenings at the concessions stand. We’d like to get some items together that can be taken to him starting this weekend!

Messages: He needs some direct messages to him from his Braves family – can you write a letter, note, or card of encouragement?

Giftcards: Some of his favorite places for meals – Chipotle, Texas Roadhouse, Chick Fill A, Wendy’s, McDonald’s, Sonic, Cold Stone, Mod Pizza, WAWA, and Door Dash

Snacks: Chocolate chip cookies, GoGo Squeeze applesauce/yogurt, protein drinks/flavor packets for water (hospital gives him Ensure, so anything else), candy (gum, mints, and sour things are hard right now though).

Clothes: He is a size small…sweatpants/PJ pants are the most comfortable at this time. T- Shirts are also better than anything long sleeve because of his IV. He loves slippers and fun socks. He is a huge soccer fan. Gift cards to Marshall’s would also be useful.

Hygiene: Detergent, soap, toothpaste, lotion, body wash, bath towels, deodorant (dove/coconut), shampoo/conditioner, toothbrushes, chapstick (chemo is making his mouth/skin super dry), journals, coloring books, gift cards to Walmart, Target, etc…

Medical Donations: For all people who want to donate platelets, the best way is to make an appointment. Anyone can donate and they will go directly to Sebastian. Be very patient with the staff since they are busy. Sebastian can receive all types of platelets, but if you are doing a blood donation instead directly to him, you must be type O+.

Photos: Ms. A Liverman is creating a digital photo album to bring up to him and to send pictures weekly…if anyone wants me to “add a photo to his frame” they can email me the photo and I will add it. [email protected].

For those that wish to support him directly, he can receive packages and letters in the hospital (USPS). The address is :

Sebastián Roldán

111 Michigan Ave NW

Room 421

Washington DC, 20010

All photos are courtesy of the ChopticonAthletic BoostersClub.

