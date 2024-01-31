MDOT SHA Enhancing Safety at Sixes Road and Adelina Road Intersection in Calvert

The Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration is enhancing safety at the MD 506 (Sixes Road) / MD 508 (Adelina Road) intersection in Calvert County. Crews will work on site Thursday, February 1 between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m., weather permitting.

Safety enhancements include:

Refreshing the existing rumble strips along westbound MD 506

Installing new rumble strips along northbound and southbound MD 508 approaching MD 506

Installing permanent signs alerting drivers of a new “STOP” condition and new pavement “STOP” bar markings at the northbound and southbound MD 508 approaches.

Once complete, the MD 506 / MD 508 intersection will operate with a four-way stop condition, requiring drivers to stop and then yield the right-of-way to vehicles within or approaching the intersection.

Flagging crews will be on-hand to direct drivers and portable variable message signs are in place to alert drivers of the new traffic pattern.

The State Highway Administration appreciates customers’ patience during this necessary work to maintain and improve the transportation system. Drivers are asked to stay alert, stay focused, look for reduced speed limits as well as driving pattern changes and slow down in construction zones. ​

Motorists in need may dial #77 on their mobile devices for roadside assistance.

For a list of all major State Highway Administration projects, go to Project Portal, or visit the homepage at roa​ds.maryland.​gov. For a look at real-time traffic conditions, go to md511.mary​land.gov.