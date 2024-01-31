The family of The family of Deborah Marie Dean is sad to announce her death on January 25th, 2024. Debi was 64 years “young,” as she would say, and passed away surrounded by loved ones at home. Debi was born on July 25th, 1959, to Kenneth and Maria Dean, and she grew up in Camp Springs, Maryland. Debi started her career early, working many jobs, with most time spent at NCGA, NAHB Research Center, and most recently, the General Assembly. Debi was thriving at General Assembly, and was so proud to share her advancements and promotions within the company.

Debi was loved by many. There was never a dull moment with her around. Never afraid to speak her mind, talk to strangers, or try something new, Debi made friends everywhere she went. Debi went above and beyond for her people. From driving a friend to and from work when there was inclement weather to giving a stranger a lift. Debi showed up for people, there was little she wouldn’t do. She wore many hats over the years, from officiant to limo driver, and loved to make new connections. She had a genuine smile that lit up the room. She had endless energy and danced every chance she got. In her free time, she enjoyed going to antique stores and taking road trips with Jeff. She loved spending time with children and grandchildren. Whether it was dancing to live music, window shopping, or just sitting and chatting, she cherished every moment she got to spend with her loved ones.

Debi battled and defeated breast cancer nine years ago. Unfortunately, she was recently diagnosed with a new breast cancer that spread quickly and responded poorly to treatment. She fought hard again. She is survived by her parents, Kenneth and Maria, her children, John, Melissa, and Alexis, her sons-in-law Matthew and Matthieu, her grandchildren, Giovanni, Sagan, Louise, and Cora, her loving and devoted boyfriend Jeff, her sisters Dianne, Donna, Lynne, and her nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends for the visitation on Friday, February 2, 2024, from 12:00 pm to 2:00 pm with the service beginning at 2:00 pm at Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A., 30195 Three Notch Road, Charlotte Hall, MD 20622.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com.

Arrangements by Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A., Charlotte Hall, MD.

is sad to announce her death on January 25th, 2024. Debi was 64 years “young,” as she would say, and passed away surrounded by loved ones at home. Debi was born on July 25th, 1959, to Kenneth and Maria Dean, and she grew up in Camp Springs, Maryland. Debi started her career early, working many jobs, with most time spent at NCGA, NAHB Research Center, and most recently, the General Assembly. Debi was thriving at General Assembly, and was so proud to share her advancements and promotions within the company.

Debi was loved by many. There was never a dull moment with her around. Never afraid to speak her mind, talk to strangers, or try something new, Debi made friends everywhere she went. Debi went above and beyond for her people. From driving a friend to and from work when there was inclement weather to giving a stranger a lift. Debi showed up for people, there was little she wouldn’t do. She wore many hats over the years, from officiant to limo driver, and loved to make new connections. She had a genuine smile that lit up the room. She had endless energy and danced every chance she got. In her free time, she enjoyed going to antique stores and taking road trips with Jeff. She loved spending time with children and grandchildren. Whether it was dancing to live music, window shopping, or just sitting and chatting, she cherished every moment she got to spend with her loved ones.

Debi battled and defeated breast cancer nine years ago. Unfortunately, she was recently diagnosed with a new breast cancer that spread quickly and responded poorly to treatment. She fought hard again. She is survived by her parents, Kenneth and Maria, her children, John, Melissa, and Alexis, her sons-in-law Matthew and Matthieu, her grandchildren, Giovanni, Sagan, Louise, and Cora, her loving and devoted boyfriend Jeff, her sisters Dianne, Donna, Lynne, and her nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends for the visitation on Friday, February 2, 2024, from 12:00 pm to 2:00 pm with the service beginning at 2:00 pm at Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A., 30195 Three Notch Road, Charlotte Hall, MD 20622.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com.

Arrangements by Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A., Charlotte Hall, MD.

is sad to announce her death on January 25th, 2024. Debi was 64 years “young,” as she would say, and passed away surrounded by loved ones at home. Debi was born on July 25th, 1959, to Kenneth and Maria Dean, and she grew up in Camp Springs, Maryland. Debi started her career early, working many jobs, with most time spent at NCGA, NAHB Research Center, and most recently, the General Assembly. Debi was thriving at General Assembly, and was so proud to share her advancements and promotions within the company.

Debi was loved by many. There was never a dull moment with her around. Never afraid to speak her mind, talk to strangers, or try something new, Debi made friends everywhere she went. Debi went above and beyond for her people. From driving a friend to and from work when there was inclement weather to giving a stranger a lift. Debi showed up for people, there was little she wouldn’t do. She wore many hats over the years, from officiant to limo driver, and loved to make new connections. She had a genuine smile that lit up the room. She had endless energy and danced every chance she got. In her free time, she enjoyed going to antique stores and taking road trips with Jeff. She loved spending time with children and grandchildren. Whether it was dancing to live music, window shopping, or just sitting and chatting, she cherished every moment she got to spend with her loved ones.

Debi battled and defeated breast cancer nine years ago. Unfortunately, she was recently diagnosed with a new breast cancer that spread quickly and responded poorly to treatment. She fought hard again. She is survived by her parents, Kenneth and Maria, her children, John, Melissa, and Alexis, her sons-in-law Matthew and Matthieu, her grandchildren, Giovanni, Sagan, Louise, and Cora, her loving and devoted boyfriend Jeff, her sisters Dianne, Donna, Lynne, and her nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends for the visitation on Friday, February 2, 2024, from 12:00 pm to 2:00 pm with the service beginning at 2:00 pm at Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A., 30195 Three Notch Road, Charlotte Hall, MD 20622.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com.

Arrangements by Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A., Charlotte Hall, MD.